Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she's 'thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra'

During a Q&A on social media, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira quipped that she would like to date Sanya Malhotra, her dad's Dangal (2016) co-star. A fan asked, "What are you doing this quarantine?" Ira shot back, "Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra."

The star daughter is said to be the actor's buddy. Ira sure knows how to grab attention on social media, either with bold photoshoots or her statements. Unlike her reticent dad, Ira does not mind creating a stir.

Speaking about her career pursuits, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others.

Talking about her directorial debut, Ira said in a media interaction: "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie."

The star kid has also tried her hand at modelling and has previously shared several photos of herself from her many photoshoots.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates