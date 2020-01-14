Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha facial fuzz is gone

Aamir Khan has got rid of his facial fuzz. It means he has wrapped up a major chunk of Laal Singh Chaddha, which needed him to be in character. He had been sporting a beard since the past several months. The star was spotted in his clean-shaven look at the government's Swachhata Darpan Awards 2019 in New Delhi.

Khan lauded the role of the winners from across the nation who are working towards making India open-defecation free. He also spoke about his Paani Foundation's endeavours for water conservation in Maharashtra.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an Advait Chandan directorial that has been written by Atul Kulkarni, and is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. The film's cast and crew shot at real locations across the country. A source told mid-day, "Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru."

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

