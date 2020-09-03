Aamir Khan's Marathi teacher passes away, actor pens a heartfelt note

Aamir Khan recently took to his Twitter account to share the unfortunate news of his Marathi teacher's demise and also penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote - "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday.

Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many things too.

Thank you

You will be sorely missed, Sir.

My heartfelt condolences to the family." (sic)

Khan will be completing 32 years in the Hindi film industry this year. He began his career with the blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and delivered successful and memorable films in the form of Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Andaz Apna Apna, Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Ishq, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai.

Starting from 2006 to 2016, he delivered ten blockbusters in a row - Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 idiots, Talaash, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar. He's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2021. He also has the Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul, and the Vikram Vedha remake.

