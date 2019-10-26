Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat to give first clap for Laal Singh Chaddha

Seven months after he announced Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is finally ready to take it on floors. While it was initially heard that the Advait Chandan-directed venture would roll in Punjab, mid-day has learnt that the first schedule will take place in Mumbai. What's more, since the drama is close to Khan's heart, he has requested mother Zeenat Hussain to give the first clap for the project.

A source says, "Aamir has brought the shoot forward by a day to October 31 as both, Advait and he, felt they were fully familiarised with the material and were ready. The first leg of shooting will take place at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri, with his mother expected to give the clap. It's the first time in his 30-year career that she will do it."

Aamir Khan

An official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump (1994), Laal Singh Chaddha will see Khan's simple-minded character witness the various historic moments of India — including the Emergency and the Kargil war — over four decades. The source informs that the first stint will be restricted to episodes that took place in Mumbai. "It's a 15-day schedule in and around the city, and will focus on Mumbai's history. Post that, the team will head to North India, including Delhi and Punjab."

The superstar had explained early on how he will sport different looks in the drama that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. "The sequences to be shot in the first schedule will see Aamir's character in his middle age. The perfectionist has lost 20 kilos and grown his beard for his Sardar act."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates