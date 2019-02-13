Aamir Khan's Netflix collaboration for Osho web series not happening?

television

The latest rumour doing the rounds is that Aamir Khan and Netflix are not on the same page. Osho lived a controversial life, now a show based on him seems to be treading the same path!

Ever since it was announced that Aamir Khan will play Bhagwan Rajneesh in a Netflix series on the controversial godman, there has been constant chatter about the project. There has been speculation about when the web series will take off.

Last month, a buzz was that the superstar apparently had four good scripts to choose from for his next project. While the actor hadn't zeroed in on a script, he was leaning towards one project for which he will need to look lean and slim.

Aamir Khan's last film Thugs Of Hindostan didn't do very well at the box office, and in January the actor admitted that he will know which film he'll be doing next within a month for sure. "I haven't 100 per cent zeroed in on that but I'll know within a month. Most probably I'll be producing it," Aamir said in a group interview on January 28, 2019.

In the interview, he had stated that his diet and exercise routine will start from February to get fit for his character. He further added, "I'll start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean. There are two films (in consideration) and in both of them I have to look lean."

Rumour also has it that Aamir will be making a series on Mahabharata. But the actor hasn't confirmed the same. He said, "I never announced Mahabharat. You all assumed I'm making it then you assumed I'm not! When I want to make something I'll tell you. I don't want to respond to speculations. When I announce something, I should have answers to that."

