Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak turns 30, fan frenzy on social media

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

With the release of his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, superstar Aamir Khan marks his three successful decades in Indian Film Industry. The super success of this romantic drama made Aamir Khan the nation’s heartthrob and he continues to be one of the most motivating forces within Indian cinema till date. While marking 30 years of Aamir Khan, fans across the nation took to Twitter giving a shout out to the Superstar. The power of the superstar's global fan base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform with #30YearsOfAamirKhan trending strongly.

Aamir Khan acted in a number of films in the late 1980s and early 1990s such as Dil (1990), which was the top grosser in 1990, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), Rangeela (1995), and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993). Khan was the screenwriter for the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. He also received his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for acting in Raja Hindustani in 1996.

After a decade of movies, Aamir Khan began producing under the banner name or Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), starting with the 2001 smash hit Lagaan. Over the span of 17 years as a producer, Aamir Khan has treated the audience with multiple hits. Aamir Khan Productions hasn't delivered a single flop film in all these years which is a feat, no other production house has achieved yet.

AKP has produced critically acclaimed films like Dhobi Ghat and Peepli Live as well as commercial hits like Jane Tu ya Jane na, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Taare Zameen Par, the blockbuster Dangal and the recent being Secret Superstar. The record-shattering collections of Dangal at the global box office has created a benchmark in Bollywood. Secret Superstar, which is still running strong at international market is another feather to the actor's hat. Aamir Khan has left no stone unturned to give his best even when it comes to acting. His mind-blowing transformation as Mahavir Singh Phogat for Dangal or be it his quirky character as Shakti Kumar in Secret Superstar, Aamir has always surprised his audiences timely.

