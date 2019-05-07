Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat to make her Bollywood debut with Saand Ki Aankh

bollywood

Nikhat Khan is said to have an important part in the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh

Nikhat Khan

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat makes her Bollywood debut in Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, which is produced by Anurag Kashyap. She is said to have an important part in the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer. The film has Pannu and Pednekar playing Prakashi and Chandro Tomar respectively, also known as Shooter Dadis.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota." (Body ages, not the heart). The film will have a Diwali release date. Nikhat Khan also attended Saand Ki Aankh wrap up bash in Mumbai along with the star cast.



Aamir Khan

In 2015, Kashyap was miffed with Aamir and director Rajkumar Hirani when they took over his Christmas release date of Bombay Velvet for PK, which forced Kashyap to postpone his film. Bombay Velvet is now better forgotten, so who cares for their history?

As for Aamir Khan, the actor is currently in prep mode for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). Laal Singh Singh Chaddha is touted as much-anticipated films of Aamir since his last outing Thugs of Hindostan failed to create its charm at the box office and in the hearts of the audience. The film is set to release during Christmas, in the next year 2020. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

