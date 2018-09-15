Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan to be introduced through motion posters!

bollywood

Yash Raj Films' has come up with a unique marketing strategy for their upcoming magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif

Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan promises to be a larger than life, never seen before visual and cinematic extravaganza. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the most awaited film to release this Diwali. While the entire industry is speculating the date of the trailer launch, it is learned that the makers will first introduce all the key characters of Thugs of Hindostan through spectacular motion posters from Tuesday onwards!

"The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan and Viktor have finalised six motion posters featuring six key characters of the film. They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first. They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters. No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof," says a source close to the development.

A source told mid-day, "The final poster will see all the four thugs together. Aamir and Adi want to make a splash on the very first day of promotions. While most films kick off their promotional plan with a teaser, the duo felt that revealing the looks of the characters would make the film a talking point among fans. It will set the stage for the trailer launch that will follow 10 days later."

On the anvil is also Kaif's solo song, which is touted to be one of the most expensive numbers coming out of Bollywood. "It is titled Suraiyya Meri Jaan and comes at an interesting juncture in the film. Mounted on a grand scale, it is arguably Katrina's hottest song to date." The spokesperson from Yash Raj Films says, "The plans have not been confirmed yet."

YRF’s action adventure is all set to release this Diwali.