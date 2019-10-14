Aamir Tohid is an entrepreneur with many skills! Read how he stands apart from all!

To be smart, you need to work smartly. Rather than spending hours slogging, people have understood the concept of smart work. Every millennial is hooked to the Internet and has turned creative who are making a lot of money. Aamir Tohid is an entrepreneur who is nurturing various tech startups has set up incubators in India with his various good connections in the silicon valley. His work gives insight to sports, esports, fashion, gaming. He believes to share broader content rather than a mainstream that caters to a particular category.

"I always wished to do something productive and not the same 9 to 5 job every day. Living in a corporate work-life was not my cup of tea as I always wanted to be different and stand out from everyone. With realising my interest in the tech industry decided to make my career in it," said Aamir. One of his ambitious dream projects is "PlayersHub" started as simple idea : let’s connect the esports community who are scattered across multiple platforms into on social marketplace platform where casual gamer/streamer/professional player/tournament organizers & host/Brands looking forward to sponsoring/ gaming zone (gaming cafe, lounge, bar & hotels)all in one platform.



Aamir is very fond of travelling he has travelled all across Europe, USA in the last few years and has made several valuable connections in the tech industry in San Francisco which is the hub of technology Entrepreneurs. While speaking about his work, he said, "I think I am in a really good space now. By god's grace, I am on a progressive path and I hope to create good content in the future which can create valuable products." We hope this young man explores several other aspects of technology and bring the best value.

