Aamna Sharif on playing Komolika: Haven't watched the show before

Aamna Sharif is best known for her roles in Kahin Toh Hoga, Hongey Juda Na Hum and movies like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villian. The actress is all set for her upcoming role as Komolika in StarPlus' epic love saga – Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

There were a lot of speculations and curiousity after Hina Khan (who played Komolika earlier this season) quit the show as to who will fit into her shoes after she left on such a high note. After a lot of discussions, Ekta Kapoor finally revealed her new Komolika and it is none other than Aamna Sharif.

After a hiatus of six years, Aamna has made a comeback on the television screens. She had taken a break to take care of her baby and her family and is now returning to impress the audience in a completely new avatar.

Talking about her role, Aamna says, "Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan have made the character very popular but I have faith in Ekta and did not want to question her decision as to why she thought I was the perfect fit for this role. Comparisons are inevitable but I will try to make it different. I haven't watched the show before as I wanted to give Komolika my own flavour."

Adding about her look, she adds, "The look is very stylish and a lot of detailing has gone into it especially the jewelry. The audience did not expect to see me like this but I am very excited to play Komolika."

Watch Aamna Sharif as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Mon-Fri at 8 PM only on StarPlus.

