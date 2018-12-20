Zero movie: Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma return to create magic on-screen

bollywood

Aanand L Rai

Director Aanand L Rai will be seen collaborating with film writer Himanshu Sharma yet again for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero after successful films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

While there are a very few director-writer duos in the industry, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have time and again given a testimony of their successful association. With Zero piquing the interests of the audience with the intriguing concept and gripping storyline, it is expected to witness the director-writer duo to cast their magic on screen again.

Talking about the successful collaboration of Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Writer-Director duos are very few and far between in Bollywood. However, when they come together they create magic."

Apart from working as a successful team of writer and director on films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Himanshu Sharma and Aanand L Rai have also collaborated for films like Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Happy Phir Bhag Jaayegi as creative director and producers.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been creating immense excitement amongst the audience owing to the all new avatars of the lead cast set against the backdrop of an interesting storyline.

Zero showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumari. Zero, a Christmas release Is one of the most anticipated movies of the year

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

