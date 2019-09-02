Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar team up for 'empowering' films

bollywood

Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and producer Bhushan Kumar have collaborated to make movies, which are not only content-driven but are also backed by strong music. "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", a sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan", will kick-start Rai and Kumar's long-term association.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, this stand-alone sequel will also deal with a serious subject in a comic way. It will feature the "Badhaai Ho" actors -- Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Kumar said: "I had earlier associated with Aanand L Rai for the music of his films -- 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Zero'. He has a great music sense and now I am delighted to collaborate with him for movies too."

Rai is equally excited about their association. "I believe they add tremendously to a film like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' with their understanding of music and the pulse of the audience. With our combined strengths, we hope to collaborate on scripts that are exciting, empowering and entertaining," he added.

