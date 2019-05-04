Aanand L Rai keen on signing Alia Bhatt for his next project

bollywood

After his last film, Zero, proved to be a damp squib, Aanand L Rai is keen to get it right and therefore to do a film with Alia Bhatt

Looks like Alia Bhatt is on the wishlist of several filmmakers. If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Aanand L Rai is said to be keen on the actor for his next. After his last film, Zero, proved to be a damp squib, the filmmaker is keen to get it right.

Though things are in the early stages, Rai is said to be giving it a thought. With Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Inshallah, RRR and Takht in her kitty, the Bhatt girl is booked till 2020. But it suits Rai fine as he is in no hurry.

The Raazi actress also did a special dance number, Hook Up song with Tiger Shroff in Student of The Year 2. This film is a sequel to Alia, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut vehicle, Student of The Year (2012).

Alia Bhatt's last outing, Kalank was a major disappointment at the Box Office, it hasn't affected the star's career in any manner. However, expectations were tremendously high from this Abhishek Varman's directorial project.

Alia is both - professionally and personally in a happy space. The actress is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The two fell in love with each other during the filming of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Although Alia Bhatt wasn't quite vocal about her previous relationships, she is sure about this one.

Talking about it, Alia had said, "Ranbir makes me feel different. Yes, it's true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there's a deep sense of comfort. He's an amazing soul and there's so much that I get to learn from him every day, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I'm in a happy space both professionally and personally."

