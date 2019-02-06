Aanand L Rai-Rajkumar Santoshi reunion not happening any time sooner?

bollywood

Rajkumar Santoshi was supposed to make a film with Salman Khan and another with Sunny Deol in recent times. Is history repeating itself?

Aanand L Rai and Raj Kumar Santoshi

Over a year ago, Aanand L Rai announced that Raj Kumar Santoshi would wield the directorial baton for his next production. There has been no news about it ever since. Santoshi is known to associate himself with projects that never take off for some reason or the other.

On the professional front, Aanand L Rai's ambitious "Zero" may have crashed at the box office but the director is not disheartened with the response. The filmmaker views the experience as a lesson learnt.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was billed as one of the biggest films of 2018. "I won't say I am disappointed. I will need to understand (what went wrong). This is the story I wanted to say and I made it. After making 'Ranjhaanaa' and 'Tanu Weds Manu' and the second one, this film ('Zero') was due for me to make... To take a certain flight and I have not landed on it properly.

"It is a learning and it will help me grow as a director. I am not afraid to take risks and experiment," Rai told when asked if he was disappointed. "Zero" had Shah Rukh playing the role of a vertically challenged man, Katrina featured as a troubled star while Anushka portrayed a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. The film released on December 21 and did not receive a favourable response, either from audience or critics.

