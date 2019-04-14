Aanand L. Rai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is very special to us

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's "Zero" might have failed to elicit the expected response, but director Aanand L. Rai says the film holds a special place in his heart. The director is excited about the film getting selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019.

"I'm so happy that 'Zero' has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival," Rai said in a statement. "The film is very special to us and this news is very encouraging. I hope the audience there enjoys the film," he added.

The 2018 film features SRK as a person with dwarfism in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances. Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

Representing "Zero" at the film fest, Shah Rukh will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries.

The festival will run from April 13 to April 20. The line-up is a mix of Hollywood blockbusters (including all five "Jason Bourne" films and all four "Mad Max" titles); homage to filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa and Alfonso Cuaron (with screenings of "Gravity" and "Children of Men").

