Aanand L Rai to collaborate with Taapsee Pannu for a film?

Aanand L Rai is back in the scheme of things and recently announced a new production. And after a few days of the announcement, Taapsee Pannu was seen at his office. A film on the cards?

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was spotted exiting filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Andheri office on Friday. After his last outing, Zero (2018), proved to be a damp squib, the filmmaker had dropped off the radar. Now that he is back in the scheme of things and recently announced a new production, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is Taapsee in talks for a role? Time will tell.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is promoting her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal a lot these days. A few days ago, she said that Vicky is complete marriage material. Very few know that the duo bonded only on Whatsapp before even meeting each other during Manmarziyaan. Taapsee spilled some beans when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu brought the house down with their uncensored and effortless camaraderie on the show, which is aired on Colors Infinity. Talking about how their friendship bloomed, Vicky said, "I was in my blue hair and she in her red hair and I don't know for some reason we just hit it off straight away. One striking thing about her personality is that she is immensely transparent as a person and she is a great talker. And I am a great listener."

And although, the feisty and gorgeous actor, Taapsee revealed on the show that she doesn't find Vicky 'hot!' later in the iconic BFFs game round, 'Platter of Punishment' when she had to choose who she'll hook up, marry and kill between Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, guess who she chose for marriage? Taapsee decided to hook-up with Varun Dhawan, kill Abhishek Bachchan and picked her BFF, Vicky for marriage commenting, 'Vicky is more marriage material!'. She further jokingly asked him, 'Vicky, will you marry me?'

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh next. Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

