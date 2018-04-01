Aanand Rai: Shah Rukh Khan is best 'newcomer' directors can ever have

Zero director Aanand L Rai is in awe of Shah Rukh Khan



Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who has collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film Zero, says the superstar has an energy and enthusiasm of a newcomer despite a career of over 25 years in filmdom. "I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still can have childlike energy. He did not burn out.

"He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set... In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him," Rai told IANS in an interview.

Zero is a multi-starrer, which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in the movie.

Rai said the strenuous shoot of the film was made smooth by the talented cast.

"Physically the shoot was very exhausting but the whole team had a great time working towards it because of the fact that I worked with a bunch of enthusiastic actors, and Khan saab is one of them.

"He surprises me to an extent that at times it scares me to think whether as a director I am able to match up to his level of talent. He is an extraordinary man, not just as an actor but also as a human," said the director.

Were there any creative difference on set?

"Well, Khan saab always has a way to say things, and he never says 'I don't do a scene like this'. His approach is always suggestive. He would say, 'Shall we do it like this?' His attitude towards people is so nice," Rai said.

As a filmmaker, Rai's focus has always been on good stories and experimental subjects. His production "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" on erectile dysfunction is a case in point.

With Zero, Rai is experimenting with the image of a superstar who is known for his romantic roles.

What made him take such a risk?

He said: "With experience, I have realised that audience is growing every year to accept more experimental cinema. There is a synergy between audience and filmmakers.

"As a film director, I cannot say there is no audience for a certain genre of story because a different group of audience is receptive towards a variety of stories. Now we have an audience to support a film like 'Baahubali' and a content-heavy film like 'Newton' in the same year.

"We have a ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and a 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and both are appreciated by the audience. So I think the audience gives us the confidence to take the risk."

The film Zero is slated to release on December 21.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever