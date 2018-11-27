AAP asks, Can PM provide security to women, citizens if not to Delhi CM

Nov 27, 2018, 18:39 IST | IANS

AAP Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters that attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being able to provide security to the Delhi Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday questioned Modi's claim of protecting the nation and women.

AAP Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters that attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Either the attacks are planned by him (Modi) or he is not able to work properly. So, how can the Prime Minister, who is not able to provide security to the Delhi Chief Minister, provide security to the people and women," he said while addressing the media during the special session of the Delhi Assembly called to discuss the attacks on Arvind Kejriwal.

Calling the attacks on Kejriwal a "serious matter", the AAP MLA requested the Centre to stop politics and take steps to prevent such attacks.

