AAP: BJP creating an environment of terror among Purvanchalis

Delhi's ruling AAP on Monday flayed the BJP for creating an "environment of terror" after a group of purvanchalis, preparing for Chhath pooja, was attacked by another "faction" of BJP workers. "BJP's Chandan Chaudhary, along with some purvanchali people, was preparing for the Chhath pooja on Sunday when another group of BJP supporters attacked and threatened him to leave Delhi," said Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) South Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge Raghav Chadha.

This is the second time Chandan Chaudhary was attacked by other workers of the BJP. On October 31, two groups of BJP workers -- one led by Chaudhary and the other owing allegiance to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri -- clashed at a 'Run for Unity' event in South Delhi.

The AAP National spokesperson said that it is unfortunate how BJP treats its own members only because they are Purvanchalis. "If this is how they treat their own workers, imagine the condition of the common man from Purvanchal under the BJP rule," Chadha said.

He said the Bhartiya Janta Party is trying to divide the country in the name of provinces to win elections. "When their strategies to divide the country in the name of religion and caste failed, they opted to play politics by dividing the society by discriminating against people based on their provinces," he said.

He said the BJP should not forget that it is because of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that it is in a majority.

