AAP leader denies pushing Manoj Tiwari

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan denied allegations of pushing Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari to the inauguration ceremony of the Signature Bridge here on Sunday.

Khan told ANI, 'When he (Tiwari) was trying to climb the stage, I stopped him, I did not push him. It was obvious from his actions that if he was successful in climbing the stage he would have misbehaved or attacked the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sisodia).'

The AAP leader further asserted that Tiwari was not invited to the inauguration ceremony. Khan added, 'Manoj Tiwari was not invited to the inauguration of Signature Bridge still he came there with his supporters. They tore our posters and hoardings, showed black flags and attacked our workers. When Arvind Ji arrived, they came near the stage but police did not stop them.'

Meanwhile, Tiwari claimed that the entire incident took place in front of Kejriwal, adding that he is going to file an FIR over the incident.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan pushed me (during the inauguration of Delhi's Signature Bridge), the whole incident took place in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister. I am going to file an FIR over the incident. Khan's bail should be cancelled immediately," he told ANI. Earlier, the Delhi BJP chief had alleged that he was stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event.

Following the incident, Tiwari, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from North East Delhi, had said that the police officers, who prevented him from attending the event have been identified, threatened to "teach all of them a lesson" within four days.

