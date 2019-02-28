AAP leader hits out at Narendra Modi for mega video conference

national

Under the programme, 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot', Modi will have direct dialogue through the "world's largest video conference"with about a crore BJP workers, volunteers and others at noon on Thursday, a party statement said

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposed mega-video conference, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

"Entire Opposition is concerned over national security. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. Congress cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. Modi-ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies," Singh tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha MP's response came to a tweet by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the event to be held on Thursday. It said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders would participate in the programme at the Delhi BJP office here.

