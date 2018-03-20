AAP MLA: Cremation ground sealed by authorities in Bawana

Raising the issue in the Delhi Assembly, Ram Chander said dead bodies were kept lying outside the cremation ground and sought the intervention of the House seeking a direction to authorities to de-seal it



AAP MLA Ram Chander on Tuesday alleged that a cremation ground was sealed by authorities in his Bawana constituency.

Raising the issue in the Delhi Assembly, Chander said dead bodies were kept lying outside the cremation ground and sought the intervention of the House seeking a direction to authorities to de-seal it.

"The authorities today sealed the cremation ground in my area due to which the people faced a lot of difficulties," he told the House.

