AAP MLA sentenced for three months in prison by Delhi court

national

A case against Kumar was lodged on a complaint alleging hindrance in the election process by over 50 protesters led by the then AAP candidate Kumar at the main gate of an MCD school during 2013 Delhi assembly elections

Representational Picture

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls.

Kumar was convicted by the court on June 11 in the case reported from Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi.

A case against Kumar was lodged on a complaint alleging hindrance in the election process by over 50 protesters led by the then AAP candidate Kumar at the main gate of an MCD school during 2013 Delhi assembly elections. The court observed it led to problems for the voters.

Kumar was later granted bail by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal after Kumar furnished a bail bond of Rs 10 thousand.

The court had on June 11 convicted Kumar of obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions, punishable under 186 IPC, and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, under section 131 of the Representation of the People Act.

With inputs from IANS

