AAP MP Sanjay Singh not allowed boarding Bhopal-bound IndiGo flight

national

According to Sanjay Singh, despite him having the boarding pass and undergoing the security check, he was not allowed by the IndiGo staff to board his flight

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi:

MP Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha was stopped from boarding Bhopal-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday morning allegedly due to being late at Delhi Airport. According to Sanjay Singh, despite him having the boarding pass and undergoing the security check, he was not allowed by the IndiGo staff to board his flight. Annoyed with this, Singh took to Twitter and urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to look into the matter.

"I was going today to Bhopal to attend the bank employees' program but became a victim of the misconduct of IndiGo6E, famous for its misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was done. Gate was opened but I was not allowed to go @HardeepSPuri please take cognizance," he took to social media platform, Twitter and posted. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh stated that he will also complain about the incident to Venkaiah Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"Indigo's staff didn't allow me to board even as I was on time. They misbehaved with me and I will raise this issue in front of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu about how Indigo airlines staff is rude and misbehaving with the passengers," Singh told ANI. Eventually, Singh made another ticket to Bhopal from Air India flight. However, Indigo's statement on the matter is awaited.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates