AAP mulling to contest Karnataka assembly polls

The Gujarat debacle notwithstanding, the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest assembly elections in Karnataka. AAP's observer for Karnataka and party's political action committee member Sanjay Singh today visited Bengaluru and discussed with the state team about the possibility to contest the elections.



Arvind Kejriwal

"Today Sanjay Singh had a discussion with the team and saw the ground realities", AAP's state convener and central core committee member Prithvi Reddy told PTI here. AAP may not have a popular face in the state but it has decided to invite all like-minded people to join the party.

"Leadership will automatically evolve. Just because you don't have a face that doesn't mean you should not fight election. It is not necessary to have a face to fight an election," Reddy said.

Reddy said the AAP was open to welcome dissident Ravi Krishna Reddy, who quit the party about two years ago. If he chooses to come back, the party would definitely consider it. It was time for good people to come together, Reddy said.

Social activist Santosh Nargund has joined the party and will contest against BJP heavyweight and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi. In the just concluded assembly polls in Gujarat, AAP had failed to make any impact with all the 27 candidates fielded by it losing their deposits.