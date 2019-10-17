AAP national leaders arrive in Maharashtra to campaign for polls

As campaign frenzy increased across the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too has amplified its efforts at voter outreach. Sr Leader and MP, Rajya Sabha- Shri Sanjay Singhji addressed packed rallies in Savli and Navargaon of Brahmapuri Vidhansabha, Chandrapur District where social activist and AAP Candidate Paromita Goswami, is poised for a win, given her body of work for women and tribal empowerment. It may be noted, that this is the first major consolidation of women voters in this election, supporting one of their own in the fray.

"AAP is not only, about 'Clean Politics' but also about 'Good governance'. Our work in Delhi is there for all to see especially in world-class education, healthcare, electricity, water and transport.

Maharashtra is a failing state and it's masses have suffered due to vested interests in power and a lack of political will for the people's welfare. Whether it is rising unemployment or agrarian distress due to crop failures and lack of adequate crop loans and insurance or the numerous scams or the state's debt increasing by 2.91 lakh crores, Maharashtra deserves better. Given that opposition has abdicated its responsibility, please give AAP a chance and vote for Paromitaji, vote for the broom", said Sanjay Singh addressing a mammoth rally at Savli, Brahmapuri Vidhan Sabha.

In Jogeshwari Vidhan Sabha's Squatter's Colony, while accompanying Vitthal Lad, party candidate and activist for the rights of indigenous communities' and Dalits in Aarey, Raghav Chadha, National Spokesperson appealed to votes to give AAP a chance.

"We are in the midst of an economic slowdown and the only thing worse than the condition of the economy is the absolute denial of by the BJP Govt in the centre and the state. I am a CA by profession, I understand economics. It is appalling to see the highest ever unemployment rate and the common masses were forced to live a life without dignity in a city like Mumbai.

Vote for us. We have demonstrated what we can do in Delhi, let us become the people's voice in Maharashtra.", he said.

National spokesperson and National Executive member Preeti Sharma Menon, State Co-convenor Kishore Mandhyan and State Legal head Kusumakar Kaushik, also addressed rallies in Jalna and Nandurbar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates