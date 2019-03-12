AAP not in alliance talks with Congress

national

The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said that his party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all seven seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own. "The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own," the AAP's Delhi unit convenor said. "Kejriwal would be holding a meeting at his residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Rai added.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit announced last week the party will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital and contest the Lok Sabha polls alone.

