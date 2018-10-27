AAP rejects Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's claims about stubble-burning in Delhi

national

Manohar Lal Khattar

Delhi's ruling AAP on Saturday rejected the claims made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about stubble-burning being up by 50 per cent in the national capital.

Khattar had attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government by saying that it failed to control stubble-burning as it has increased to 50 per cent in the national capital. "Stubble-burning has declined to 40 per cent in Punjab and Haryana," Khattar said.

Countering Khattar's claims, AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that government of Haryana and Punjab have been blamed by several independent studies and not just Delhi government, for its rampant stubble-burning.

"Every independent study has blamed the governments of Haryana and Punjab of creating death chambers around North India," Bharadwaj told IANS.

Khattar had also flayed the Delhi government for its Mohalla clinics by saying that they have become "halla" clinics.

"Hundreds of Mohalla Clinics have turned into cow barns. Some of these centres are also used as parking spaces or for running barber shops", he said.

Bharadwaj, on the other hand, said that the main issue is not about comparing Haryana and Delhi. "But there should be a comparison between Khattar Government and Kejriwal Government," he said.

"We welcome Mr Khattar to send his own delegation to Delhi and compare the Health and Education sectors of the two states. We would be happy to help Haryana government in improving their health and education sectors," Bharadwaj said.

