AAP to kick-off campaign for 2019 general election on October 21

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on Sunday

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Kejriwal said: "Huge door to door campaign starts tomorrow (on Sunday). We will reach every voter and explain why they should vote AAP and not BJP, how voting for Congress in Delhi will mean voting for BJP. We will also ask for donations from each voter."

The AAP leaders will try to convince the people of Delhi that they should vote for the party for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The party would also seek donations under a drive titled "Aap ka Daan, Rashtra ka Nirmaan", according to a statement released by the government.

"CM Kejriwal will launch the campaign from his New Delhi Assembly constituency, where he will appeal to the people to vote for AAP and will also seek donations for the party," the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, all ministers in the Delhi government, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Lok Sabha in-charges, councillors and party office-bearers will also reach out to people in different parts of Delhi.

