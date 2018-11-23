AAP to start political campaign in Haryana on November 24

national

The Aam Aadmi Party, which will contest both the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections in Haryana, will start its campaign in the state on Saturday with a public rally in Gurugram.

Senior Party leader Gopal Rai said that the party is all set to contest both the elections in the state.

"Our focus for Lok Sabha will be Delhi, Haryana and Punjab where we will contest for all seats," he told IANS.

The party is aiming to win all the 90 Assembly seats and 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, for which the party will start its campaigning on Saturday with a public rally by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Gurugram, he said.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told IANS that the party will contest from all the constituencies of Haryana and AAP MLAs in Delhi have been assigned 10 assembly constituencies each and they will monitor the work and the campaign.

The party, he said, is confident of winning the elections in Haryana.

"I can see a positive sign in Haryana. Last time when we were contesting for the elections in Delhi, our posters were trashed and we won clear majority. The same is happening in Haryana now. And this, I see, as a positive sign. The party will put all its effort and energy in Haryana," he added.

However, Singh said, the candidates will be announced after December 11, when the results of five Assembly elections -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh -- will be out.

For the past few months, Kejriwal has been active in attacking his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on various issues including the conditions of schools and hospitals in the state.

Earlier this month, he wrote to Khattar for a surprise cross inspection of Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinics' and Khattar's dispensaries.

Later, he also invited the people from Haryana to visit the national capital to inspect the schools and clinics here and to see the work done by his government.

Last month, Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Naveen Jaihind and Surinder Singh -- visited a government school in the Beri village of the Jhajjar district of the state.

