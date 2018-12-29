AAP workers detained in Haryana for calling Khattar 'CM of Punjabis'

national

Manohar Lal Khattar

About 70 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were allegedly detained in Haryana late on Friday night for calling Manohar Lal Khattar "a Chief Minister of Punjabis", the party claimed on Saturday.

The AAP claimed the workers were detained allegedly for their Facebook posts claiming the Khattar-led government in Haryana was working only for Punjabis.

"What kind of dictatorship is this? Last night 70 youths were detained for calling Khattar a CM of Punjabis," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

