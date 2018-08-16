AAP's leader Ashutosh resigns from party, Arvind Kejriwal rejects resignation

national

"It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout," he tweeted. The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Ashutosh today resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason. "Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same.

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

"It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout," he tweeted. The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.

How can we ever accept ur resignation?



à¤¨à¤¾, à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¨à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ https://t.co/r7Y3tTcIOZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

Retweeting Ashutosh's tweet announcing he was quitting the AAP for personal reasons, Kejriwal said he cannot accept the resignation at least in this lifetime. "How can we ever accept ur resignation? No, not in this lifetime," Kejriwal said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever