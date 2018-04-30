AAP's Maharashtra unit launches transport wing, to hold rally on May 1

The rally is organised on Tuesday on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

A massive rally will be held by the Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it has launched its transport wing. The rally is organised on Tuesday on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Senior Maharashtra AAP leaders Preeti Sharma-Menon and Brig (retd) Sudhir Sawant jointly announced the office-bearers of the new wing, which they said, will help in expanding the party's support base in the state, where Assembly polls are due in the second half of 2019.

AAP member Srikant Acharya has been named the president of the transport wing, while Ravi Rao will hold the post of prabhari (in-charge). Meraj Ansari has been appointed vice-president and Kartik Naukar secretary, they said while announcing the names on Sunday.

"Our party has been making great strides in organisation building in Maharashtra and this move (of launching the transport wing) is an indication of that," said Sharma-Menon, the national executive member of the party.

Sawant said the newly-formed unit will organise "AAP Parviartan Rally" on the occasion of Maharashtra Day tomorrow. The rally will start from suburban Chakala and end at Carter Road in Bandra (W) after covering a distance of 12km.

Senior AAP leaders from Maharashtra, workers and volunteers will take part in the event, he said. The wing will work as an effective medium to highlight and address the issues facing the transport sector in the state, Sawant said.

"We not only hope but also strongly believe, that it will serve its purpose effectively," he said.

