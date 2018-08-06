AAPSU urges CM Pema Khandu to stop proposed meeting between NSCN(IM) and Centre

national

Pema Khandu.

Itanagar, Aug 06 (PTI) The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has urged the Chief Minister Pema Khandu to persuade the Centre not to hold the proposed meeting between the NSCN (IM) and the Union Home Ministry on August 9. The meeting has been proposed without taking the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh into confidence, an AAPSU memorandum submitted to Khandu said yesterday.

"The AAPSU welcomes the peace talk between the Centre and NSCN-IM, but not at the cost of territorial and administrative integrity of the state," it said. "It is a pre-meditated attempt on their part to create confusion on the purported peace talk framework and sabotage peace in the state, when the content of the Indo-Naga peace talk framework agreement which was signed on August 3, 2015, is still shrouded in mystery and yet to be made public," the AAPSU said.

The students' body apprehended "serious implication" on the proposed meeting and urged him to stop it and immediately constitute an all-party delegation to have parleys with the Centre on the matter. The proposed meeting will be held between Home Ministrys Joint Secretary (NE) Satyendra Garg and NSCN (IM)s vice chairman Gen (Retd) V S Atem along with the collective leadership of the outfit at Deomali in Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The memorandum also expressed concern on NSCN (I-M) demand for creating 'Greater Nagalim' comprising several areas in neighbouring states including Arunachal Pradesh. Condemning violence and atrocities on Arunachalees allegedly by the cadres of the NSCN(I-M), the AAPSU appealed to the Centre to expedite the process of deleting 'any other Naga Tribe' suffixed to the Schedule Tribe certificate issued to tribes such as Wancho, Nocte and Tangsa of Tirap, Chang lang and Longding districts. They claimed the term 'any other Naga tribe' was given by the British and then adopted in the Constitution without verification.

