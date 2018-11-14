Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan on stage together

bollywood

Aaradhya played Sita, Azad was Ram. Photographs of the musical drama did the rounds of social media

Azad Rao Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan on stage with other kids

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan have featured together in cola commercials but not in films, except for a cameo that Ash did in his 2000 outing, Mela. For a while, there was talk that the two would team up for a project but things did not materialise.



Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Now, what they could not do, their kids have done. Aamir's son Azad and Ash's daughter Aaradhya shared the stage in a school play based on the Ramayan. Aaradhya played Sita, Azad was Ram. Photographs of the musical drama did the rounds of social media on Tuesday. Aaradhya and Azad are classmates. They are said to be buddies and always together in school.

On the work front, Aamir Khan, whose new film Thugs of Hindostan is getting mixed reactions, says that his role in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is one of the toughest that he did. "It is one of the toughest roles I have taken up. Not only this, but this is a very unreliable character who can do anything at anytime especially for money, and this is entertaining and fun to watch," he said in a statement.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta starrer Fanney Khan. The actress will be next seen along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, and soon, the duo is said to commence shooting for their much-awaited film together.

