Aaradhya Bachchan rolling her eyes at the paparazzi is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Aaradhya Bachchan's antics at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding will truly brighten up your day

Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It's crazy how quickly celeb kids get accustomed to all the relentless media attention. Case in point, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's little munchkin, Aaradhya. While the trio were getting their photos clicked at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding, Aaradhya got up to a little mischief. The child apparently got confused with so many cameras pointed at her and the paps calling out her name, and it showed on her face! See the video here:

Isn't she just the cutest? You can see mum Aishwarya explaining to her the basics of posing for shutterbugs, but Aaradhya was happy doing her own thing! Also, don't miss the subtle eye roll at the end. Who could blame the kid, though? With so many cameras pointed at us, even we wouldn't know which way to look. What's to note, however, is that she didn't let her sweet smile slip off her face.

Aaradhya was up to the same antics later as well. Here's a video:

All we can say is we couldn't have done what Aaradhya did as gracefully and sweetly! More power to you, girl!

