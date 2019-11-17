Inside Photos: Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash was truly a star-studded affair!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, turned eight on November 16, and to say the birthday bash was lavish would be an understatement. It was possibly one of the grandest affairs of the year so far, attended by some of the biggest names of Tinsel Town.

Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Ritesh Deshmukh to Sonali Bendre to Karan Johar, you name it, they made it. We don't often see Bollywood celebrities coming together under one roof as often as we used to back in the good old days, but when they do, it surely is a treat for all their fans. And Bachchan's birthday bash was one such event.

Have a look at some pictures and videos right here to know how grand the affair was. One of the first people to arrive was ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who came with his wife and children. Take a look:

Karan Johar arrived in style with his children, Roohi and Yash:

The man of the moment was Shah Rukh Khan, with the company of wife Gauri Khan and toddler AbRam. As always, the actor looked really handsome in his casual avatar:

In a happy picture, Ratnani and his kids posed with the birthday girl and her mother, take a look:

And here's an inside video of Aaradhya with Natasha Poonwalla, check it out right here:

Another great picture was when we saw Abhishek and Aishwarya together, posing with another guest, Bunty Walia and Vanessa Walia:

And then came the moment to cut the cake, and also in the picture were Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan:

All in all, the bash was one of the grandest events of the year. Will it get bigger next year?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates