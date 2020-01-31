Aarey car shed issue deserves swift resolution

Aarey is back in the news, and not for good reasons. A government panel's report has recommended resuming the construction of Metro car shed at Aarey.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray is receiving severe backlash on social media. Thackeray said on Wednesday that the findings were not final, adding that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is both pro-development and pro-environment, will examine the report thoroughly before making a final decision.

The four-member committee, formed to recommend alternative sites for the Metro car shed depot, submitted its report on Tuesday, saying shifting the location was not a feasible option so the stay on the construction activities should be lifted. A report in this paper quoted former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying that the stay is costing the government R5 crore a day.

Now, green activists say they are going to cite alternatives. The Aarey Metro car shed issue needs to be tackled and brought to an end quickly. The experts and activists have to draw up a comprehensive, logical alternative plan and submit it to the panel. There should be a couple of representatives identified from the activists' group, who can approach this panel and initiate a dialogue.

The panel, on the other hand, needs to be receptive and open. If there is merit in the alternative sites proposed, then we must see movement on it and decisions must be made. The continued investigations, expert panels and controversies must now be over with the new state government firmly in place.

If the environment can be saved by moving the shed, let us move it. And if that can't happen, the government must explain clearly and convincingly why, and mitigate the damage as much as possible. Clarity, accountability, balance and finally a solution for the Aarey car shed — that must be and is the way forward.

