Aarey row: MMRCL release official statement after Supreme Court ruling

On Monday, activists and environmentalist got a relief after the apex court asked the Maharashtra government to halt the felling of trees in the spot for building the metro car shed at the Aarey Milk Colony. Soon after the Supreme Court put a stay on the cutting of trees, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), whihc is resposible for the building of metro car shed in Aarey came out with an official statement.

Also Read: Supreme Court on Aarey Colony row: Don't cut any more trees

After the order of Hon'ble Supreme Cour order, MMRCL spokesperson said, "We respect the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court passed today. No future tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony will be undertaken. Other works, including clearing of already felled trees, will continue at the site."

Elaborating on the development, MMRCL spokesperson further stated, "Following the decision of the Hon'ble High Court on October 4, 2019 upholding the permission of the Tree Authority, the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and 5, 2019 and as on date, 2,141 trees have been felled. These will be cleared from site and subsequent construction activities will be carried out.

The spokesperson further stated, "As of today, MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives. The work on the project has already been delayed by over 6 months on account of the legal and other impediments. We still expect to meet the deadline."

Also Read: Aarey colony row: All 29 arrested activists, locals, students get bail

On Monday, a special bench comprising of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said that they will have to examine the entire case. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before the environment bench. While passing its order, the bench said, "Don't cut anything now."

The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists, local residents and celebrities alike. On Saturday, Twenty-nine people, including six women, were arrested and sent to judicial custody for protesting against the felling of trees at Aarey Colony. The activists were granted bail by the City Civil Court Dindoshi with the imposition of Section 144 being lifted from the spot. The court granted cash bail of seven thousand rupees to all the accused.

Also Read: Mumbai: Aarey police wanted 'brain behind protest' against tree-felling

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates