Aaron Finch among five uncapped players in Australia's Test squad

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is one of five uncapped players named in Australia's squad for a two-Test series against Pakistan. Finch — generally considered a specialist one-day batsman — has been hailed as being in "sensational form" by national selector Trevor Hohns. He is joined in a 15-man squad by Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, Mamus Labuschange and Travis Head.

Finch, 31, has spent the summer with Surrey while also impressing in national colours, beating his own world-record score with 172 in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July. This series, to be played in the UAE, represents Australia's first Test action since the ball tampering scandal which engulfed their spring tour of South Africa.

Former captain Steven Smith, opener David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are unavailable for selection as a result of their suspensions owing to that incident, while pace duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are injured.

Tim Paine captains the side, while Peter Siddle — enjoying a strong summer with Essex — returns having played the last of his 62 Tests in November 2016. Justin Langer will coach Australia for the first time in Tests, with the first match starting in Dubai on October 7.

Australia's squad

T Paine (capt), A Agar, A Finch, B Doggett, T Head, J Holland, U Khawaja, M Labuschagne, N Lyon, M Marsh, S Marsh, M Neser, M Renshaw, P Siddle, M Starc

