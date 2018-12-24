Aaron Finch: I'll play Boxing Day Test unless someone cuts my finger off

cricket

Finch was batting on 25 in Australia's second innings during the second Test in Perth when he was hit on his right index finger by a Mohammed Shami delivery

Injured Australia opener Aaron Finch said the only way he can miss out on the home Boxing Day Test against India is, if someone were to "cut off" his finger. Finch was batting on 25 in Australia's second innings during the second Test in Perth when he was hit on his right index finger by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

The impact of the hit was so serious that bones were literally visible in his finger from a deep cut. Incidentally, it was the same finger which he had broken earlier and the Australian ODI and T20 captain said the impact so severe that he felt "it was going to explode".

But Finch is adamant to play in the Boxing Day Test after being cleared by Australia's medical team. "With a Boxing Day Test, being from Victoria [state], it's going to have to be cut off [not to play]," Finch said.

