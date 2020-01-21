Aaron Finch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are exceptional

Bangalore: Australia started the short three-match ODI series with a bang in Mumbai, storming home by 10 wickets, but subsequently ran out of steam as the hosts rallied brilliantly to complete a 2-1 triumph on Sunday.

Aaron Finch had the unenviable, and eventually unsuccessful, task of shackling the marauding duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and was clearly in awe of what he had witnessed from close quarters. "They've got Virat, who is probably the greatest ODI player of all time, and Rohit, who'd probably be in the top five batters of all time, the Australian ODI skipper said after the game. "They're exceptional, and the thing with the Indian side is their experienced players are getting the job done in the big games," he added.'

