Aarya: Are you ready to see Sushmita Sen after a decade?

Sushmita Sen's comeback on the screen has a date now. The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against the Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the website.

Last December, the actress wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer slapstick, No Problem, co-starring Anik Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, Nirbaak.

