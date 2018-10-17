Aashim Gulati faced lot of rejection

television

Aashim Gulati says there was a time when he had to face a lot of rejections

Aashim Gulati

Actor Aashim Gulati says there was a time when he had to face "a lot of rejections". "I am originally from Delhi, so when I shifted to Mumbai for work, I faced a lot of rejections. I did not let this negativity get to my head. It has been four and a half years since I have been chanting and infusing positivity in my life," Aashim said in a statement.

He made his debut on the small screen with Gulmohar Grand in 2015. Aashim is now playing the role of Karn in KarnSangini, which is set in the backdrop of the Mahabharat.

"Karn, who was a very skilled warrior, failed to receive the recognition he deserved and had to prove himself all the time. I relate a lot to Karn. Hence, I decided to take up this role," he said

