Aashiq Banaya Aapne! Vibhuti aka Aasif Sheikh teaches ABCD in Aashiqui style to Shubhangi Atre

Taking the audience on a joy ride of laughter is the Modern colony's neighbouring couples, The Mishras and The Tiwari's who have a connection not only with each other but also with other's their better halves! Believing in the very thought that 'the grass is greener on the other side' Vibhuti and Tiwari are continually trying to impress the other's wife.

Speaking of which, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) never leaves a single opportunity to express his love and impress the Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) any given occasion. So much so, one day, he takes it upon himself to teach English to Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre), but in his own Aashiqana Andaaz! For obvious reasons, of course!

A for Apple becomes A for Aashiq, and then what follows is hilarious acrophony of alphabets in his typical Aashiqui style! Only a true admirer can create such an acrophony? Don't you think? So, check out these English alphabets acrophony in a Desi-Aashiqui Andaaz for all the Aashiqs out here!

• A for Aashiq

• B for Bada Aashiq

• C for Cute Aashiq

• D for Dashing Aashiq

• E for Eternal Aashiq

• F for fantastically faila hua Aashiq,

• G for Godsent Aashiq,

• H for Hara Bhara Aashiq

• I for itna bada Aashiq

• J for Jasbaati Aashiq

• K for Kinky Aashiq

• L for Lajawaab Aashiq

• M for Mein tera Aashiq

• N for Naa nhi karna varna marr jayega ye Aashiq

• for Offoo kya kamaal hai ye Aashiq

• P for Pagal Aashiq

• Q for Queen jiska naam Angoori hai uspe jaan chadakta hai ye Aashiq,

• R for rasta dekhta hai tera Aashiq

• S for Saath tera mil jaye to tar jaye ye Aashiq

• T for Tiwari nhi ho sakta tera Aashiq

• U for Utari hui banyan kaise ho sakta hai tera Aashiq

• V for Viral Aashiq

• W for Wonderful Aashiq

• X for Bhabiji nahi aa raha hai abhi. Baad mein batayega ye Aashiq

• Y for Yaad tujhe din raat karta hai ye Aashiq

• Z for Zingadi tere naam kar chuka hai ye Aashiq

I am sure you will think that Angoori Bhabi is one lucky person to having found such a crazy lover. But, poor Vibhuti's trick falls flat in his face once again when Angoori Bhabi innocently exclaims, "Eee daiya, itna saara aap kya bol gaye. Hume to kachu nahi samajh aaya." Dekho, Humare Vibhuti Narayan Mishra Bhi Koi Kacche Khiladi Nahi Hain? He is not someone to give up that easily and will continue with his quest to woo Angoori at every given opportunity. So, get ready to watch the all-new episodes of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai coming soon only on &TV!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news