Aashish Dubey Calls Michael Jackson And A.R. Rahman His Inspiration

India is blessed with rich music and many talented musicians have proved that the country is not only rich in culture and sports but also in music. It has got many categories including classical music, ghazals, regional music, Bollywood music and rock and pop music. Today we introduce you to Aashish Dubey, a musician who left his job in consulting with MNCs to pursue a full-time career in music. He got recognition ever since he released his first music album which was appreciated by the United Nations. The music album was adopted by the education department of Karnataka government which was re-released by the minister for the empowering the children and women there. Besides this, Dubey is currently recording songs for Kannada films. Over the years, he has won many accolades including special jury mention by Mumbai Cine and Music Fest 2019. He won the ‘Most promising vocalist 2019’ at the World Humanitarian Summit held in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Dubey spoke about his love for music, his inspiration and much more!

Q: What motivated you to get into music?

A: My mom and my dad motivated me to be a singer. They are the live and the best examples of music and singing. My parents are trained Hindustani classical singers and every evening we used to have a beautiful musical environment at home with dad playing harmonium n singing duet with mom. It left a great impact on me which inspired me to become a musician.

Q: How was that transition phase of leaving a corporate job and getting into music?

A: It was the toughest decision and even tougher path as I was clueless where to start and whom to meet. At times, I used to question myself whether I’ve taken the right decision or not. But when I was awarded on Indian and world platforms, I thought that my decision was absolutely right.

Q: What does music mean to you?

A: I worship music. It is a form of meditation and it helps me connect to the audience. Whenever I am sad or happy, music has always been with me. I love to listen to different types of music and I sing and hum to songs that make people happy.

Q: Tell us something about your best works?

A: The next work will be my best work. I believe that my best work is yet to come. I will come with a bang. I hope that my upcoming project will live up to the expectations of people. I am pretty sure that it will give me great recognition in Bollywood.

Q: Who is the inspiration you look up to among the musicians?

A: I have always got inspired by Michael Jackson. He was known for his versatility in music genres and his singing style. That’s the reason I consider him God of music. In India, I believe A.R. Rahman is my inspiration. He is completely devoted to music which can be seen in his works.

Q: What kind of music do you love?

A: I love Sufi music for its devotion and hip hop/rap for its power of words to express anything and everything. I even love Rock music for the euphoria it creates and pop/country for its ability to touch chords of your heart. Basically, I love music in general. There’s not just one type but many different types of music which I admire as a music lover.

