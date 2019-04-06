Aashka Goradia and Faisal Khan reunite after Maharana Pratap

television

Actress Aashka Goradia and Faisal Khan who had created tremendous noise with the hit mythological show, Maharana Pratap have reunited after 3 years. We hear that Aashka and Faisal however were on competing ends this time as the two shot for Kitchen Champions recently. While Aashka participated in the show with beau Brent Goble, Faisal Khan was accompanied by his mother.

Our source informs us, "Aashka and Faisal share a great friendship offscreen but haven't shared the stage together post Maharana Pratap. Hence, the makers decided it would be ideal to bring them together for the first time post the very popular historical show for which both had at the time swept awards!" The duo's onscreen and offscreen camaraderie has always been appreciated by their fans and we are sure their reunion too will have fans excited!

