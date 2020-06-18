Aashka Goradia has eyes only for husband Brent Goble; see pictures

Kahiin to Hoga actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble celebrate four years of togetherness today. The actress, on the occasion, shared a couple of cute photos with her hubby and wrote a heartfelt note for him.

Sharing the photos, Aashka wrote, "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where, I love you simply, without problems or pride, I love you in this way because I don't know any other way of loving..."

Not only Aashka, but Brent Goble, too, shared a black and white loved-up photo with wifey. He wrote, "4 years ago, I met you. Are there stars out tonight? I don't know if it's cloudy or bright, but they all disappear from view, cause I only have eyes for you. Happy Anniversary, my love."

Aashka Goradia had the sweetest thing to say on this photo. She commented, "you rescued me! Four years ago, this day I said that something will change my life today, and then I met you. #everythingchanged... I only have eyes for you."

Aren't Aashka and husband Brent adorable together?

Aashka Goradia tied the knot with beau Brent Goble in hometown Ahmedabad in 2017. Several telly folk including Mouni Roy were present at the wedding.

