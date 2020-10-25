Aashka Goradia's guide to cruelty-free cosmetics: 5 reasons you should switch today!

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the world has woken up to the concepts of sustainability and mindful consumerism. But sustainability and mindfulness are in no way post-pandemic concepts. For a long time now, experts have been trying to make us aware of a holistic approach to life. Embracing a cruelty-free lifestyle is not just healthier for your body but also for your soul. It is a conscious choice to not contribute to the depletion and degradation of nature.

What are cruelty-free cosmetics?

Cruelty-free makeup products are not tested on animals. For the unversed, animal testing is extremely cruel and for ages now companies have been using animals as testing subjects to ensure that a product is safe for human usage.

TV star and the founder of cruelty-free cosmetic brand, Renee Cosmetics, Aashaka Goradia is an ardent animal lover and passionately believes in a cruelty-free living. She says “makeup is about empowerment and empowerment cannot come from crushing another life.”

“While a bulk of the beauty products is packed with chemicals, there are others that are taking that extra step to be against these practices in a bid to be more sensitive as a beauty company and contribute to more ethical practice,” she adds. “I don’t feel that one can build a brand or business by cruelty, which is why I wish to promote cruelty-free makeup.”

While going vegan is a sensitive choice; you do not have to be vegan to reap the benefits of cruelty-free cosmetic. Here are 5 reasons approved by Aashka Goradia to make cruelty-free cosmetics the new mainstream.

- Cruelty-free cosmetics are healthier

Not many of us know that cruelty-free and vegan-certified products are generally healthier. When you opt for products not tested on animals, you are also ditching the bad chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and synthetic dyes. These cleaner cosmetics are better for your skin, which means less likelihood of breakouts, allergies, and inflammation. Also, there are thousands of vegan skincare ingredients that are proven safe for humans.

- It leads to mindful consumerism

The lockdown has given us enough time to introspect our material choices. Many of us have understood that we buy way more than we use. So by choosing cruelty-free makeup you cut down your options and end up buying things that you really care for. Gradually, your choices become a representation of your personality and you know that you stand for a good cause. This leads to mindful and minimalist beauty practices.

- You can make a difference

“By not choosing your regular beauty products and opting for a cruelty-free alternative way gives out a message that animal testing is absolutely an unjust,” says Aashka. She adds that makeup is about transformation and by choosing vegan products you are actually being a part of a larger transformation. When you take a stand for a noble cause and put your money to it, beauty brands take note of the behavioral shift. So spend money on things you really care for and let you money make a statement.

- Animal testing is not necessary

Animal testing is cruel as millions of animals like rabbits, mice, dogs etc. go blind or die in the due process. Aashka reveals that there are thousands of vegan ingredients safe for human usage, so it’s not really necessary to test products on animals. Other than that, the FDA has a very strict standard for all FMCG products and a brand must meet them whether or not they test the products on animals. Therefore, it is possible to eliminate animals testing and come up with humane processes to test products.

- You can save money

Many cruelty-free brands, including Aashka’s Renee Cosmetics are budget friendly. In fact, vegan brands are going out of their way to increase options to create a loyal customer base. Renee Cosmetics recently launched its 5 in 1 lipstick. So by switching to vegan cosmetics you make ethical choices and also save money!

