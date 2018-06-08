Aashka Goradia: My sexuality was intentionally misrepresented

On Zee TV's JuzzBaatt... Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, Aashka and actress Juhi Parmar opened up about their journeys in the industry

Aashka Goradia

TV actress Aashka Goradia says her sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way which in turn embarrassed her in front of her parents. On Zee TV's JuzzBaatt... Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, Aashka and actress Juhi Parmar opened up about their journeys in the industry. "My sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way. I was intentionally made to come across as a lesbian on this reality show through editing tricks and it was extremely embarrassing for me and my parents. I was rubbing balm on a sick fellow inmate's body after she had broken into an allergic reaction," said Aashka in a statement to IANS.

"I was putting my hand inside her blanket so as not to embarrass her about her rash on national television and they made it look like something else was going on. At that point, I was inside the house as per the show's format and wasn't even around to defend myself. When my mother visited me, she told me about how I was being depicted in the media and how everyone had started questioning my sexuality," she added.

"But, the show's host, my friends and the entire media fraternity came out in my support and tried their best to salvage the situation. And, today I want to take this opportunity to let the whole world know that I am happily married to a very handsome man and extremely content with being straight." Recalling an incident on another reality TV show, Juhi narrated how a show edited scenes to make her look like a "vamp".

Juhi said: "The show that I did was for couples and I had participated with my ex-husband Sachin... the footage was edited in a completely shocking manner almost as if to change the entire meaning of what was actually happening."

"I was shown in a negative light to break my otherwise holier-than-thou 'bahu' image, while Sachin was portrayed as a 'bechara'. I was shocked when I came to know that they made me look like a vamp on-screen. It was not a pleasant experience at all," she added.

